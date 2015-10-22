FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stellar Capital plans to raise 1 bln rand
October 22, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stellar Capital plans to raise 1 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Plans to raise up to R1,000,000,000 through an underwritten, renounceable rights issue

* Proceeds from capital raise will primarily be applied towards Stellar Capital’s immediate pipeline investments

* Rights issue to raise R400,000,000

* Creation and underwritten offer of 600 cumulative shares at an issue price of R1,000,000 per preference share to qualifying investors to raise R600 000 000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

