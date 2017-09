Oct 22 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj :

* Has signed 15 million euro ($16.97 million) revolving credit facility agreement

* Agreed facility has been taken for general corporate purposes

* Maturity is three years, and the agreement will replace earlier unutilized bank overdraft arrangements

