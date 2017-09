Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :

* Says receives 5 issues of federal loan bonds of total nominal value 6.6 billion roubles ($105.55 million) from Deposit Insurance Agency

* Due dates of federal loan bonds are from 2025 till 2034 Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.5300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)