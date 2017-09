Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ige+XAO SA :

* FY net result group 5.3 million euros ($5.89 million), up 4.3 pct

* FY current operating income, up 4.1 pct, amounts to 6.8 million euros

* Over 2014/2015 financial period, consolidated turnover for group amounted to 27.3 million euros compared to 26.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

