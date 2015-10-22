FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brederode issues update on Q3 results
October 22, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brederode issues update on Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brederode SA :

* Says stagnation of European economy, aggravated geopolitical tensions in Middle East and hesitant recovery in US, make it difficult to accurately forecast H2 results

* Says as of September 30, 2015, the uncalled commitments totalled 497 million euros ($553 million) against 507 million euros at June 30

* New commitments were made during the third quarter for 25 million euros bringing the total amount for the first nine months of the year to 122 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1MVccMd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

