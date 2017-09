Oct 22 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA :

* Q2 revenue 75.7 million euros ($84.19 million) versus 67.6 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY targets

* Sees for FY double-digit revenue growth and operating profitability improvement

* Says benchmark of 500 million euros shall be exceeded by 2018 with operating profitability of about 5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1MGACof

