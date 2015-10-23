FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schindler Holding 9-mth comparable net profit up 5.7 pct at CHF 553 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 23, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schindler Holding 9-mth comparable net profit up 5.7 pct at CHF 553 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* For first nine months 2015, comparable operating profit (EBIT) totaled 725 million Swiss francs ($745.58 million) which represents an increase of 7.7pct in Swiss francs and of 16.8pct in local currencies

* In Q3 an EBIT margin of 10.8 pct was achieved (Q3 of 2014: 10.0pct)

* In first nine months 2015 comparable net profit improved by 5.7 pct to 553 million francs compared to same period of previous year

* For FY 2015, continues to expect that - excluding any unforeseeable events - revenue will grow by 6 pct to 8 pct in local currencies and net profit will total 700 million francs to 750 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.