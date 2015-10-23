FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's Gjensidige Q3 pretax profit beats expectations
October 23, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's Gjensidige Q3 pretax profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gjensidige :

* Gjensidige Q3 pretax profit NOK 951.7 million (Reuters poll NOK 849 million) vs NOK 1.34 bln in same period last year

* Gjensidige Q3 combined ratio 80.1 percent (Reuters poll 85.9 percent) vs 85.5 pct in same quarter last year

* “We are increasingly confident of delivering solid earnings and dividend growth over time, and strong underwriting profitability is expected to offset a more challenging environment for investment returns going forward,” says CEO Helge Leiro Baastad

* Keeps financial targets towards 2018 of 15 pct return on equity, combined ratio of 90-93 pct, 15 pct cost ratio and a dividend pay-out ratio of more than 70 pct

* Says the annual combined ratio is expected to be in thelower end of the target corridor of 90-93 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
