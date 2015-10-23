FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cicor Technologies concentrates PCB production and Electronic Solutions customer support within Switzerland and reduces guidance
October 23, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies concentrates PCB production and Electronic Solutions customer support within Switzerland and reduces guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Is lowering expectations for 2015 fiscal year

* Decided to merge AMS Division’s two PCB production locations in Switzerland

* Is concentrating its printed-circuit board production in Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates Division (AMS Division) in Boudry (Canton of Neuchâtel)

* Is to concentrate customer support in Switzerland at ES Division’s principal location in Bronschhofen (Wil, Canton of St. Gallen)

* Restructuring costs associated with two measures will affect Cicor Group’s year-end results in amount of 4.9 million Swiss francs ($5.04 million)

* Says some layoffs in Moudon and Quartino will be unavoidable

* Expects sales of around 180 million francs in 2015 and a net profit before restructuring costs significantly below that of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
