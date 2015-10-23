FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haldex Q3 operating profit lower than expected, sees promising 2016 in Europe
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 23, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Haldex Q3 operating profit lower than expected, sees promising 2016 in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* Says Q3 net sales SEK 1,189 million (1,123)

* Says Q3 operating income, excluding one-off items, amounted to SEK 116 million (113)

* Reuters poll: Haldex Q3 adjusted EBIT was seen at 133 million SEK, net sales 1.28 billion SEK

* Says 2016 is looking promising in Europe with an increase in order intake, while North America will see a decline from its record-breaking year in 2015.

* Says 2016 will be a year with above-average volumes in North America.

* Says the positive trend will continue in India, but we expect no significant improvement in Brazil, Russia and China in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.