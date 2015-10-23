BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom 9-month adjusted EBITDA rises to 176 mln euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA :

* 9-month net profit 19 million euros ($21 million) versus 42 million euros year ago

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA 176 million euros versus 132 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 453 million euros versus 318 million euros year ago

* Net debt 969 million euros at end-Sept. versus 330 million euros at end-Dec. 2014

* Says to propose for approval the first dividend during Q4 2015

* Confirms FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA guidance at about 235 million euros Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM1GgY3X]

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)