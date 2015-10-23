FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concentric Q3 operating income rises
October 23, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Concentric Q3 operating income rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Concentric Ab Q3 Operating Income For Q3: Msek 93 (86)

* Concentric ab q3 net sales for q3, excluding alfdex: msek 559 (520)

* Operating margin of 16.6% (16.4)

* Concentric ab says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during q4 of 2015, were broadly in line with sales levels of q3 of 2015

* Concentric ab says despite market headwinds, concentric remains well positioned, both financially and operationally, to fully leverage our market opportunities.” (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
