BRIEF-UK's William Hill warns on full-year operating profit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc :

* Year-on-year results significantly impacted by swing from outstanding gross win margin in Q3, 2014 to a less strong gross win margin in Q3, 2015

* 3 pct growth in turnover, after adjusting for impact of 2014 exceptional shop closures, offset by weaker than expected gross win margin

* Announced that William Hill is first-ever official betting partner of Australian Open Tennis Tournament

* Now expects full-year operating profit to be around bottom of analyst consensus range (290.9 mln stg to 312.1 mln stg, company-compiled)