BRIEF-TalkTalk fears customer data compromised in cyber attack
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TalkTalk fears customer data compromised in cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :

* Criminal investigation was launched by Metropolitan police cyber crime unit on Oct. 22, 2015 following significant and sustained cyberattack on company’s website

* Investigation is ongoing, but unfortunately there is a chance that some data has been compromised

* Chance data such as names, addresses, date of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, TalkTalk account information, credit card details and/or bank details compromised

* Continuing to work with leading cyber crime specialists, metropolitan police to establish what happened, extent of any information accessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
