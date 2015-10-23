BRIEF-Equinix says EU review timetable extended for Telecity bid

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc

* Equinix, inc. (“equinix”) confirms that european commission has entered into a period of market testing based upon commitments proposed by equinix and telecity group plc (“telecity”

* These commitments have been proposed with a view to obtaining eu commission phase 1 clearance of previously announced offer by equinix for telecity ( “offer”)

* As a result of this development, european commission’s phase i review timetable is automatically extended by 10 working days to 13 november 2015

* Although there can be no assurances, this would allow offer to close in line with previously communicated guidance of h1 2016