BRIEF-Equinix says EU review timetable extended for Telecity bid
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Equinix says EU review timetable extended for Telecity bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc

* Equinix, inc. (“equinix”) confirms that european commission has entered into a period of market testing based upon commitments proposed by equinix and telecity group plc (“telecity”

* These commitments have been proposed with a view to obtaining eu commission phase 1 clearance of previously announced offer by equinix for telecity ( “offer”)

* As a result of this development, european commission’s phase i review timetable is automatically extended by 10 working days to 13 november 2015

* Although there can be no assurances, this would allow offer to close in line with previously communicated guidance of h1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
