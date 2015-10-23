FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia extends loan agreement with Nexttobe
#Healthcare
October 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oasmia extends loan agreement with Nexttobe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* The new loan will be effective upon maturity of the current loan and amounts to SEK 94.4 million and is due for payment on December 30, 2016.

* The interest rate for the period January 1, 2016 to December 30, 2016 is set to 8.5% with an option for Nexttobe to renegotiate the interest rate.

* The current loan from Nexttobe amounts to 87 million Swedish crowns ($10 million) plus accrued interest of SEK 7.4 million when due for payment on December 30, 2015.

* Nexttobe is Oasmia’s second largest owner with approximatively 20% of the shares in the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4300 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsrooom)

