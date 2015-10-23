FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Catena revises consideration in tender offer to shareholders of Tribona
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Catena revises consideration in tender offer to shareholders of Tribona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Revised consideration in the tender offer to the shareholders of Tribona

* For each 8 existing shares in Tribona offers 3 new shares in Catena

* Offer value is unchanged of 45 Swedish crowns ($5.33) per share

* Offers payment alternative - cash consideration of 42 crowns per share in Tribona

* Shareholders of Tribona who own fewer than 8 shares and are unable to accept replacement option, as compensation are offered a cash consideration of 45 crowns per share in Tribona

* Offer still values Tribona at about 2.13 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.