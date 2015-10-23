FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q3 EBITDA up at SEK 4.2 million
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 23, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q3 EBITDA up at SEK 4.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* First liver transplant with Steen Solution performed during the quarter

* Q3 net sales 26.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.2 million) versus 22.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 4.2 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns year ago

* Amortization of the capitalized expenses for Steen Solution’s HDE approval will be charged against income on a yearly basis to the tune of 9.8 million crowns

* Resources for sales and marketing in the USA will be increased to establish the Steen Solution Technology, which is expected to contribute positively to sales during 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4318 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.