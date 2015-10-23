BRIEF-Electra says intends to exercise mandatory conversion on bonds due 2017

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Intends to exercise mandatory conversion option in its 5 pct subordinated convertible bonds due 2017

* Exercise of such option will automatically and mandatorily convert all of outstanding bonds into new ordinary shares of Electra

* Expects to deliver notice to bond holders on or around 2 Nov to confirm exercise of option, mandatory conversion of bonds expected to occur on 29 Dec