BRIEF-Electra says intends to exercise mandatory conversion on bonds due 2017
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra says intends to exercise mandatory conversion on bonds due 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Intends to exercise mandatory conversion option in its 5 pct subordinated convertible bonds due 2017

* Exercise of such option will automatically and mandatorily convert all of outstanding bonds into new ordinary shares of Electra

* Expects to deliver notice to bond holders on or around 2 Nov to confirm exercise of option, mandatory conversion of bonds expected to occur on 29 Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

