BRIEF-Transcom enters into swap agreement with Nordea Bank
October 23, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transcom enters into swap agreement with Nordea Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Transcom Worldwide AB :

* Enters into swap agreement to secure obligation to deliver shares under the 2015 long-term incentive plan

* Under swap agreement, Nordea Bank will deliver ordinary shares to participants in LTIP 2015 once vested

* Maximum of 220,000 ordinary shares in company may be allotted

* Purpose of agreement is to secure obligation of company to deliver ordinary shares under LTIP 2015 via a swap arrangement

* Any remaining ordinary shares not delivered to participants will be sold on Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

