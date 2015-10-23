BRIEF-Transcom enters into swap agreement with Nordea Bank

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Transcom Worldwide AB :

* Enters into swap agreement to secure obligation to deliver shares under the 2015 long-term incentive plan

* Under swap agreement, Nordea Bank will deliver ordinary shares to participants in LTIP 2015 once vested

* Maximum of 220,000 ordinary shares in company may be allotted

* Purpose of agreement is to secure obligation of company to deliver ordinary shares under LTIP 2015 via a swap arrangement

* Any remaining ordinary shares not delivered to participants will be sold on Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon:

