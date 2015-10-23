FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TUI to reduce its equity participation in TUI Russia & CIS
October 23, 2015

BRIEF-TUI to reduce its equity participation in TUI Russia & CIS

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tui Ag

* Reduction in equity participation and additional funding in tui russia & cis joint venture

* Entered into arrangements to reduce its equity participation in tui russia & cis, its joint venture with severgroup, from 49% to 25%

* At same time, severgroup will increase their equity participation to 75%

* Has entered into arrangements to reduce its equity participation in tui russia & cis, its joint venture with severgroup, from 49% to 25%

* Tui group will provide new equity investment of net $3.0m (eur 2.7m)

* Given ongoing challenging trading environment for tour operators located in russian and ukrainian source markets these arrangements are prudent as we enter into off-peak winter period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

