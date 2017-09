Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest

* Q3 net interest income nok 593 million versus nok 576 million year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit nok 300 million versus nok 178 million year ago

* Q3 loan losses nok 27 million versus nok 215 million year ago

* Will raise NOK 750 mln from owners in fully underwritten issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)