BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest raises $90 mln from owners, cuts dividend

* Proposes to strengthen its equity capital base by raising NOK 750 million ($89.60 million) through a rights issue directed towards existing equity certificate holders

* Following transaction, Sparebanken Vest will be well positioned to meet authorities and market’s future capital level requirements, while at same time pursuing bank’s long-term strategy and continue positive development

* The proposed equity issue is planned carried out by the end of the fourth quarter, and is fully underwritten

* Board considers it reasonable to propose a 50% reduction of payout level compared to previously announced distribution policy for year

* Board emphasise that this transaction is important and appropriate for Sparebanken Vest. Bank has been developing recently and this is now paying off, and we are facing increased regulatory requirements which industry has to adapt to

* The equity issue will increase the Group’s Core Equity Tier 1 (“CET-1”) capital ratio by approximately 1 percentage point, based on the Bank’s RWA as of 30 September 2015. The CET-1 capital ratio of the Sparebanken Vest Group would, if the issue had been completed as of the end of the third quarter, have been 13.2 percent, including 80% of interim profits year to date (unaudited)

* Believes initiatives now being implementing represent best solution for both the bank and owners

* Swedbank Norway (coordinator), Fondsfinans as and Norne securities as are acting as managers in rights issue

* Strong competition and expectations of a slacker economy, as well as a slightly weaker housing market, expected to result in a slight reduction in the bank’s lending growth in the period up until 2016

* Write-Downs are not expected to be significantly higher in the fourth quarter than in the preceding quarters