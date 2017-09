BRIEF-Binckbank Q3 total operating income up 8 pct at 40.7 mln euros

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Q3 total operating income up 8 pct at 40.7 million euros ($44.9 million)(Q3 2014: 37.6 million euros)

* Q3 adjusted net result up 54 pct at 14.1 million euros (Q3 2014: 9.1 million euros excluding non-Recurring profit from BeFrank)

* Q3 net profit tripled to 8.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 2.6 million euros excluding non-Recurring profit from BeFrank)

* Q3 net outflow from Alex Asset Management declines to 25 million (Q2 2015: 74 million euros)

* 9M net interest income 19.6 million euros versus 21.8 million euros a year ago

* 9M total income from operating activities 130.3 million euros versus 123.9 million euros a year ago

* 9M net profit attributable to shareholders Binckbank 24.5 million euros versus 25.4 million euros a year ago

* Does not issue any detailed forecasts for FY

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)