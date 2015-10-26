FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown appoints investment committee chairman
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown appoints investment committee chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Board of hargreaves lansdown plc is pleased to announce appointment of jayne styles as an independent non-executive director and as chairman of investment committee with effect from 23 rd october 2015.

* Styles has been Amlin’s Chief Investment Officer since 2002, where she directs investment: strategy, governance and operations for their 4.25 bn global multi-asset, multi-manager portfolios. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
