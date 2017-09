Oct 26 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says has entered an agreement to divest its properties in the Hammarkullen residential area in Gothenburg through a company sale

* Agreed underlying property value is 493 million Swedish crowns ($58.1 million), resulting in a capital gain of 14 million crowns compared to latest valuation

* Closing of deal is planned for Feb. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4886 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)