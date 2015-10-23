FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: verdict against Nord Senja Laks
October 23, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: verdict against Nord Senja Laks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon :

* The Senja Disctrict court passed a sentence on October 19, 2015 in the criminal case against Nord Senja Laks AS

* Norway Royal Salmon ASA owns 66,67 % of the shares in Nord Senja Laks AS.

* Says Nord Senja Laks is sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 5 million and confiscation of nok 400,000

* Says Nord Senja Laks was not sentenced to loss of rights

* Says consequently, verdict has no effect on licenses held be nord senja laks as and future operations

* Says Nord Senja Laks as has not decided whether to appeal verdict Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

