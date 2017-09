Oct 23 (Reuters) - Synergy Group :

* Q3 sales of own products amounted to 2.5 million decaliters, down 12 pct versus year ago

* Says in Q3 the sales volume of imported products amounted to 97,900 decaliters, up 28 pct Source text - bit.ly/1NrvSWc

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)