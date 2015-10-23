FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public updates on voting results for scheme of arrangement in respect of $200 mln notes due 2015
October 23, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public updates on voting results for scheme of arrangement in respect of $200 mln notes due 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd :

* Says noteholders constituting 99.51 pct in number representing 99.89 pct in value of notes voted at scheme meeting in respect of its $200 million 10.0 pct notes due 2015 had validly voted in favour of scheme

* Noteholders constituting 0.49 pct in number representing 0.11 pct in value of notes voted at scheme meeting had voted against scheme

* Scheme was therefore approved by a majority in number representing more than 75 pct in value of creditors

* On basis that scheme is sanctioned by court, company anticipates that settlement date of scheme will be Oct. 28, with unblocking of notes to occur on this date Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

