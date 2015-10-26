FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra unveils results, to convene general meeting on Bramson
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra unveils results, to convene general meeting on Bramson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc audited results for full year ended 30 Sept 15

* Diluted NAV per share of 3,914p equating to a total return of 25 percent

* Final dividend of 78 pence per share announced, taking total dividend for year to 116 pence

* General meeting to take place on 5 November 2015 to consider resolutions to appoint Edward Bramson and Ian Brindle to board of Electra

* Board of directors unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote against both resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

