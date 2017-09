Oct 26 (Reuters) - Alent Plc

* Principal end-markets of electronics and automotive were slightly slower during course of q3

* Net sales value (nsv) at constant currency decreased 2.9% in q3 2015, a decrease of 3.5% on a reported basis, to £100.7m (q3 2014: £104.3m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: