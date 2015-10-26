FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Georgia Healthcare sees IPO priced at 215-315 pence per share
October 26, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Georgia Healthcare sees IPO priced at 215-315 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group Plc IPO-GEOR.L:

* Announces indicative price range for its IPO

* Expected price range for offering has been set at between 215 pence to 315 pence per share

* Expects to raise gross primary proceeds of $100 million for group through issue of new shares

* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around Nov. 6, with conditional dealings in shares beginning on London Stock Exchange on same day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

