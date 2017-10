Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Capital Plc :

* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 4.09 billion naira versus 3.20 billion naira last year

* 9-month group pre-tax profit of 2.40 billion naira versus 2.03 billion naira last year

* 9-month group profit of 1.91 billion naira versus 1.69 billion naira last year