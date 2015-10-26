BRIEF-Etteplan signs business transfer agreement with Arvato

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Etteplan Oyj :

* Signs business transfer agreement with Arvato AG, a Bertelsmann Group company, on Oct. 26

* Business that Etteplan is going to acquire includes technical documentation services in Germany and Netherlands

* Acquisition is planned to be completed by end of 2015 and business operations and personnel are going to be transferred to Etteplan on Jan. 1, 2016

* As part of acquisition, Etteplan and Arvato have agreed on strategic co-operation