Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equity Group Holdings Ltd :

* 9-month ended Sept. 30, 2015 group net interest income of 25.6 billion shillings versus 21.55 billion shillings year ago

* 9-month profit before tax and exceptional items of 18.23 billion shillings versus 15.69 billion shillings year ago