Oct 26 (Reuters) - April SA :

* Reports 9-month consolidated sales of 600.2 million euros ($662.86 million) compared to 578.0 million euros a year ago

* Says volatility experienced in financial markets since early September may lead to a slight deviation of expected financial income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)