BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software 9-mth sales up at EUR 119.30 mln
October 26, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software 9-mth sales up at EUR 119.30 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* 9-month sales amounted to 119.30 million euros ($131.7 million) (previous year: 102.97 million euros; up 16 pct)

* 9-month group EBITDA came in at 8.92 million euros (previous year: 7.45 million euros; up 20 pct)

* 9-month net profit after minority shares increased to 2.77 million euros (previous year: 2.07 million euros; up 34pct), or 17 cents (previous year: 13 cents) per share

* Moderately increased guidance for fiscal year 2015

* Expect FY sales north of 155 million euros (previous year: 140 million euros) and gross margin to exceed 83 million euros (previous year: 74.66 million euros)

* FY EBITDA target range was increased by one million to 12 million - 13 million euros (previous year: 10.87 million euros; purely operating 7.87 million euros)

* Keeps FY guidance for net profit/EPS to remain in same range as in previous year (3.72 million euros/24 cents) - plus/minus a certain volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

