BRIEF-Globo Plc says CEO and CFO to step down with immediate effect
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
October 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Globo Plc says CEO and CFO to step down with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Globo Plc :

* CEO Costis Papadimitrakopoulos and CFO Gryparis offered resignations

* Committee has accepted resignations of Costis Papadimitrakopoulos and Dimitris Gryparis from company with immediate effect

* Committee has initiated discussions with appropriate advisers in relation to next steps and to ascertain true financial position of company

* All of executive directors have agreed to make themselves available and fully co-operate with any investigations

* An emergency board meeting was convened as soon as practicable for Oct. 24 to discuss allegations in report and to ascertain actions that would be required to resolve matter

* Company’s shares will remain suspended from trading as per dealing notice on Oct. 23, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
