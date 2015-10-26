FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordax announces asset backed securities transaction
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordax announces asset backed securities transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nordax Group AB :

* Nordax announces asset backed securities transaction

* Nordax Bank AB (publ), unit to Nordax Group AB (publ), and issuer Nordax Sverige 4 AB (publ), unit of Nordax Bank AB (publ), have mandated Citigroup as arranger for “Scandinavian Consumer Loans V”

* "Scandinavian Consumer Loans V" is Swedish crowns denominated asset backed securities transaction backed by portfolio of Swedish unsecured consumer loans to be launched in near future, subject to market conditions Source text: bit.ly/1RwM3CE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.