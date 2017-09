Oct 26 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA :

* 9-month revenue 126.0 million euros ($139.26 million) versus 115.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 43.3 million euros, 10.2 pct increase

* Expects upward trend to continue for rest of year across its entire business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)