BRIEF-AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik H1 net profit up 48.1 pct at EUR 42.1 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - At & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* In first six months of financial year 2015/16, revenue increased by 28.2 pct to 387.1 million euros ($428.02 million)

* H1 EBITDA increased by 29.0 pct to 93.2 million euros

* H1 profit for period rose by 13.7 million euros or 48.1 pct, to 42.1 million euros

* Net gearing ratio, at 33.8 pct as of Sept. 30, exceeded level of March 31

* Outlook for financial year 2015/16 increased

* Increases its FY revenue guidance from 725 million euros to 740 million euros

* Increases its FY revenue guidance from 725 million euros to 740 million euros

* FY EBITDA margin should exceed 19 pct (guidance at beginning of financial year: 18-20 pct)