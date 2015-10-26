FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ams Q3 net result up at 34.0 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 26, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ams Q3 net result up at 34.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ams AG :

* Q3 group revenues were 153.0 million euros ($169.26 million), increasing 15 pct year-on-year

* In Q3, gross margin remained unchanged from previous quarter at 56 pct excluding acquisition-related costs

* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related costs for Q3 was 38.0 million euros or 25 pct of revenues, increasing slightly

* Net result for Q3 was 34.0 million euros compared to 31.9 million euros in same period last year

* For Q4 2015, ams sees softer demand patterns in consumer and non-consumer markets

* Anticipates gross margin profitability in Q4 to remain stable compared to Q3

* Q4 operating profitability is expected to be sequentially lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.