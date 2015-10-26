FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra Private Equity responds to Sherborne's letter
October 26, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra Private Equity responds to Sherborne's letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Response to Sherborne’s letter of 26 October 2015

* Board of electra private equity plc notes Sherborne’s announcement this morning

* Today company released its annual, audited results to market which show continuing strong performance

* We regard Sherborne’s letter as a misjudged attempt to distract attention from these results, which speak for themselves

* Also notes highly unusual step of releasing Sherborne’s version of private meetings which took place between two sides

* Board believes substance of argument remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ELTA.L SIGB.L]

