FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bucher Industries 9-month net sales down at CHF 1.9 bln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 27, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bucher Industries 9-month net sales down at CHF 1.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* 9-month order intake 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.83 billion) versus 2.0 billion Swiss francs year ago,

* 9-month net sales 1.9 billion Swiss francs versus 2.1 billion Swiss francs year ago

* For FY 2015 is expecting sales and operating profit in terms of local currencies to decrease, operating profit margin is likely to remain below level seen during H1 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1GFqwHw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9810 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.