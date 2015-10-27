BRIEF-Bucher Industries 9-month net sales down at CHF 1.9 bln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* 9-month order intake 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.83 billion) versus 2.0 billion Swiss francs year ago,

* 9-month net sales 1.9 billion Swiss francs versus 2.1 billion Swiss francs year ago

* For FY 2015 is expecting sales and operating profit in terms of local currencies to decrease, operating profit margin is likely to remain below level seen during H1 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1GFqwHw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9810 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)