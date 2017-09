BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Q3 EBITDA down 12.6% at CHF 118 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Q3 order intake 691 million Swiss francs versus 825 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q3 sales 722 million Swiss francs versus 851 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 118 million Swiss francs versus 135 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees FY order intake to increase by low single digits

* Sees FY EBITDA margin to be sustained at prior-year level

* Sees FY sales to be at prior-year level