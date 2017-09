Oct 27 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* 9-month sales from continuing operations 374.2 million Swiss francs ($381.53 million) versus 369.5 Swiss francs million year ago

* Is predicting FY group sales of around 500 million Swiss francs, anticipates an EBIT margin at the lower end of guidance (between six and seven percent) Source text - bit.ly/1MomOV9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9808 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)