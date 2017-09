Oct 26 (Reuters) - Antevenio SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.42 million euros ($464,226.00) compared to loss of 0.35 million euros a year ago

* Says is ambitions gradual improvement in earnings in H2 2015, and gradual return to historical margins levels in the coming years Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)