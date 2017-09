Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bigben Interactive SA :

* Reports Q2 revenue of 53.9 million euros ($59.60 million), a 39.9 percent increase

* H1 revenue thus reaches 88.6 million euros, which compared to 73.9 million a year ago reflects a 19.9 percent growth

* Expects a similar level of activity in Q3