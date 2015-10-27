FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carpetright maintains full year expectations, trading in line
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Carpetright maintains full year expectations, trading in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Sales up 4.0% on a like-for-like basis.

* Total sales up by 2.5%.

* Full year guidance of a decline in gross profit percentage of between 50 and 100 basis points remains unchanged

* Five stores were opened and 27 closed in year to date, giving a net reduction of 22, leaving 438 trading locations

* Aim to revitalise carpetright brand is on track

* Trading in year to date remains in line with management’s expectations and our view for year as a whole remains unchanged

* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of europe (netherlands, belgium and republic of ireland) increased by 5.7% on year

* Total sales for europe increased by 2.7%. After impact of currency movements this translates to a 6.9% decrease in total sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

