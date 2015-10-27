FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fred. Olsen cancels Hyundai rig order as Chevron deal terminated
October 27, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fred. Olsen cancels Hyundai rig order as Chevron deal terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fred Olsen Energy Asa

* A subsidiary of the company has notified Hyundai Heavy Industries that it has exercised its contractual right to terminate the order for the building of the Bollsta drilling rig

* Says contract provides that on termination it will be entitled to a refund of first instalment paid to Hyundai of $186,390,240 plus accrued interest

* The Bollsta rig was on 26 October 2012 contracted to Chevron North Sea Limited. Chevron and Fred. Olsen have mutually terminated the drilling contract on amicable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

